Borrell: EU will help Ukraine and provide everything it needs

The European Union will help Ukraine and provide everything it needs. This was stated by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell during a joint press conference with Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, an UNN correspondent reports.

"You know, Dmytro, that we will help Ukraine not only as long as necessary, but also provide everything that is needed. It's not a question of time, it's a question of quality, quantity and speed of support, because you need support now. Not just as much as you need, but as much as possible," Borrell said.

Borrell also noted that more work needs to be done to increase support for President Zelenskyy's Peace Formula, which is the only reasonable proposal.

"This is the only serious proposal for peace... A global peace summit should take place before the European elections," Borrell added.

Addendum

Borrell said that the European Union plans to deliver 1 million 145 thousand shells to Ukrainian troops by the end of the year.