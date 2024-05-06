Border guards have been bribed more than a thousand times since the beginning of martial law

Ukrainian border guards have been bribed 1060 times since the introduction of martial law in the country. In total, almost 11.3 million hryvnias were offered. Mostly Ukrainian men tried to bribe border guards to travel abroad. This was reported on Monday by the State Border Guard Service, UNN reported.

Since the beginning of martial law, border guards have stopped 1,060 attempts to provide illegal benefits totaling almost UAH 11.3 million in national and foreign currency. 50 of them - worth more than UAH 660 thousand - were stopped in April this year - the State Border Guard Service said in a statement.

In most cases, Ukrainian men reportedly tried to bribe law enforcement officers while trying to travel abroad.

In two cases, according to the SBGS , facts of possible violation of anti-corruption legislation by border guards were revealed. The National Police was informed about the detected offenses, the agency added.

