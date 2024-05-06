Border guards have been bribed more than a thousand times since the beginning of martial law

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 88846 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109043 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151810 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155737 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251646 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174471 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165680 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148369 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226589 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113078 views

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 36804 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 71100 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 38945 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 32358 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64942 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251646 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226589 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212558 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238278 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225023 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 88846 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64942 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 71100 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113187 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114072 views
Border guards have been bribed more than a thousand times since the beginning of martial law

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17309 views

Since the imposition of martial law in Ukraine, border guards have prevented 1,060 attempts to bribe people totaling almost UAH 11.3 million, mostly by Ukrainian men trying to travel abroad.

Ukrainian border guards have been bribed 1060 times since the introduction of martial law in the country. In total, almost 11.3 million hryvnias were offered. Mostly Ukrainian men tried to bribe border guards to travel abroad. This was reported on Monday  by the State Border Guard Service, UNN reported

Since the beginning of martial law, border guards have stopped 1,060 attempts to provide illegal benefits totaling almost UAH 11.3 million in national and foreign currency. 50 of them - worth more than UAH 660 thousand - were stopped in April this year

- the State Border Guard Service said in a statement.

In most cases, Ukrainian men reportedly tried to bribe law enforcement officers  while trying to travel abroad. 

In two cases, according to the SBGS ,  facts of possible violation of anti-corruption legislation by border guards were revealed.  The National Police was informed about the detected offenses, the agency added. 

Law on mobilization: we should not expect radical changes to the rules of border crossing - Demchenko06.05.24, 12:04 • 20884 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarCrimes and emergencies

