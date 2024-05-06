Law on mobilization: we should not expect radical changes to the rules of border crossing - Demchenko

Amendments to Resolution No. 57 on the rules for crossing the state border, as well as amendments to the law on mobilization, may affect some categories of people who can receive a deferral from the draft, but there will be no fundamental changes. This was reported by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

It should be understood that there have been changes to the law on mobilization, including to the gender that determines who can be deferred from conscription. Therefore, we should still expect that there will be some changes, not drastic, but certain changes in relation to certain categories of persons and in the rules for crossing the state border for some persons - Demchenko says.

Nevertheless, he emphasized that it is worth waiting for news from the government regarding these changes.

Lawyers told a journalist UNN about the changes and nuances in the norms of student mobilization. In particular, according to the new law, mobilization is not provided for students of vocational (vocational-technical), professional higher and higher education who study full-time or dual forms and obtain a level of education higher than the previously obtained one.