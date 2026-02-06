Border crossing restrictions with Moldova due to bad weather expanded: what you need to know

$43.140.03
Zelenskyy considers the work of the Air Force in some regions unsatisfactory: discussed solutions to improve the downing of "Shaheds"
11:00 AM • 11134 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
09:41 AM • 12153 views
Is Ukraine ready for the start of the Olympics: what is known about the team's condition before the first competitions
09:02 AM • 15301 views
Ukraine's international reserves hit a new historical high, reaching $57.7 billion
February 5, 03:05 PM • 54545 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
February 5, 02:39 PM • 50661 views
End of the nuclear deterrence agreement between Russia and the US: what changes in global security and is there a threat to the world and Ukraine
February 5, 01:04 PM • 39562 views
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pausePhoto
February 5, 10:18 AM • 51822 views
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
February 5, 10:05 AM • 94860 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
February 5, 09:53 AM • 35414 views
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
11:00 AM • 11134 views
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rulesFebruary 5, 08:38 PM • 27747 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
February 5, 03:05 PM • 54545 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
February 5, 10:05 AM • 94861 views
Border crossing restrictions with Moldova due to bad weather expanded: what you need to know

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1310 views

Due to bad weather in Odesa and Chernivtsi regions, truck traffic to Moldova has been temporarily suspended. The restrictions apply to the Palanca – Mayaky – Udobne, Tudora, Rososhany – Brychen, Sokyriany – Oknytsia, and Mamalyha – Kryva border crossing points due to severe ice.

Border crossing restrictions with Moldova due to bad weather expanded: what you need to know

Against the backdrop of bad weather on the border of Ukraine and Moldova, restrictions for trucks have been extended to new checkpoints - in Odesa and Chernivtsi regions, their passage to Moldova has been temporarily suspended, the State Border Guard Service reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Due to the worsening weather conditions, the processing of freight vehicles has been temporarily suspended at the Palanka – Mayaky – Udobne and Tudora checkpoints in Odesa region and at the Rososhany - Brycheni, Sokyriany - Oknytsia, Mamalyha - Kryva checkpoints in Chernivtsi region. Processing is not carried out for entry into Moldova, due to the inspection of the road conditions, where severe black ice is currently observed.

- reported the SBGS.

Drivers and carriers were urged to take this information into account when planning routes.

Operations partially suspended at the border with Moldova due to bad weather: who is affected06.02.26, 13:15 • 1966 views

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldAuto
