Border crossing restrictions with Moldova due to bad weather expanded: what you need to know

Against the backdrop of bad weather on the border of Ukraine and Moldova, restrictions for trucks have been extended to new checkpoints - in Odesa and Chernivtsi regions, their passage to Moldova has been temporarily suspended, the State Border Guard Service reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Due to the worsening weather conditions, the processing of freight vehicles has been temporarily suspended at the Palanka – Mayaky – Udobne and Tudora checkpoints in Odesa region and at the Rososhany - Brycheni, Sokyriany - Oknytsia, Mamalyha - Kryva checkpoints in Chernivtsi region. Processing is not carried out for entry into Moldova, due to the inspection of the road conditions, where severe black ice is currently observed. - reported the SBGS.

Drivers and carriers were urged to take this information into account when planning routes.

