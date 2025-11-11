Booker Prize: The 2025 laureate is the novel "Flesh" by writer David Szalay

Photo: AP

Hungarian writer David Szalay has won the Booker Prize 2025 for his novel "Flesh". This was reported by UNN with reference to BBC.

Details

The jury called the novel "unusual" and "absolutely special". The award ceremony for one of the most prestigious literary prizes took place in London on the night of Tuesday, November 11. This year's jury was chaired by Irish playwright Roddy Doyle.

The novel "Flesh" is the sixth in the writer's oeuvre. It tells the story of a young Hungarian man named Istvan, who goes through various stages of life - from a modest Hungarian housing complex to the glittering world of the super-rich in the capital of Great Britain.

The author of the novel himself, David Szalay, called his work "a book about modern Europe, the cultural and economic differences that characterize it."

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that in 2024, Samantha Harvey won the Booker Prize for her novel "Orbital" about six astronauts on the ISS. The work explores the relationship between people and the planet, touching on themes of grief and the climate crisis.