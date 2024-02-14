ukenru
Body of dead 11-year-old boy found in Kyiv region who fell through ice the day before

Body of dead 11-year-old boy found in Kyiv region who fell through ice the day before

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26109 views

The body of the 11-year-old boy was found after he fell through the ice the day before when he was returning home from his grandmother's house with his sister in the village of Maslivka, Kyiv region.

In the Kyiv region, law enforcement officers found the body of an 11-year-old boy who had fallen through the ice the day before. This was reported by the press service of the National Police of the Kyiv region, UNN reports.

Details

The agency said that yesterday, February 13, the police received a report that a child was drowning in one of the ponds in the village of Maslivka.

It has been established that on their way home from their grandmother's house, the 11-year-old boy and his 10-year-old sister decided to walk on the ice, but the ice did not hold, and unfortunately, the child fell through. Law enforcement officers of Kyiv region continue to check all the circumstances of the incident. Rescue divers were involved in the search for the child

- the National Police summarized.

The search operations have now been completed - the boy's body has been found. Law enforcement officials said that a pre-trial investigation is underway. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
poltavaPoltava
kyivKyiv

