Exclusive
01:18 PM • 12258 views
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Exclusive
12:18 PM • 21124 views
Excise tax on sweet carbonated drinks: when parliament might consider the bill and whether it will do so at all
12:07 PM • 66069 views
Zelenskyy signed the law on NABU and SAPO
10:55 AM • 37948 views
Rada increased defense spending
July 31, 10:17 AM • 45108 views
The Rada restored the powers of NABU and SAP with the presidential bill
Exclusive
July 31, 07:35 AM • 49001 views
Another disinformation: Khortytsia OSGT spokesperson on Russia's statement regarding the capture of Chasiv Yar
Exclusive
July 30, 03:21 PM • 201549 views
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 242569 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 01:30 PM • 111270 views
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
July 30, 09:57 AM • 95555 views
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
Body of a man recovered from under the rubble: the number of victims of the Russian attack in Kyiv increased to 14 31 July 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

As a result of the Russian strike on Kyiv, the death toll has risen to 14 people, including one child. 132 people were injured, including 14 children.

Body of a man recovered from under the rubble: the number of victims of the Russian attack in Kyiv increased to 14

In Kyiv, the number of victims after the Russian attack has risen to 14 - the body of a man was unblocked from under the rubble, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Rescuers unblocked the body of a man from under the rubble. Thus, the number of dead as a result of the Russian strike on Kyiv increased to 14 people. Of these, 1 is a child. Another 132 people were injured, including 14 children.

- the report says.

According to the State Emergency Service, search and rescue operations are ongoing. Information is being updated.

August 1 declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv after massive shelling by the Russian Federation31.07.25, 17:16 • 1544 views

Antonina Tumanova

WarKyiv
Kyiv