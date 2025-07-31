Body of a man recovered from under the rubble: the number of victims of the Russian attack in Kyiv increased to 14 31 July 2025

In Kyiv, the number of victims after the Russian attack has risen to 14 - the body of a man was unblocked from under the rubble, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Rescuers unblocked the body of a man from under the rubble. Thus, the number of dead as a result of the Russian strike on Kyiv increased to 14 people. Of these, 1 is a child. Another 132 people were injured, including 14 children. - the report says.

According to the State Emergency Service, search and rescue operations are ongoing. Information is being updated.

August 1 declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv after massive shelling by the Russian Federation