Body of a man recovered from under the rubble: the number of victims of the Russian attack in Kyiv increased to 14 31 July 2025
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the Russian strike on Kyiv, the death toll has risen to 14 people, including one child. 132 people were injured, including 14 children.
In Kyiv, the number of victims after the Russian attack has risen to 14 - the body of a man was unblocked from under the rubble, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.
Rescuers unblocked the body of a man from under the rubble. Thus, the number of dead as a result of the Russian strike on Kyiv increased to 14 people. Of these, 1 is a child. Another 132 people were injured, including 14 children.
According to the State Emergency Service, search and rescue operations are ongoing. Information is being updated.
