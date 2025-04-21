Body found at "Barabashovo" market in Kharkiv: what is known

At a market in Kharkiv, a security guard discovered the body of a 52-year-old woman with stab wounds; the police are investigating the case as intentional homicide and robbery, the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kharkiv Oblast reported on Monday, writes UNN.

In Kharkiv, the body of a woman with signs of violent death was found at a market. On April 21, around 11:00 AM, the police received a report that in one of the stores on Raievska Street, a security guard found the body of a woman without signs of life - the police stated.

As reported, during the examination of the woman's body, stab wounds were found in the face and neck area.

The identity of the deceased has been established. "She turned out to be a 52-year-old local resident," the police stated. After the examination, the body will be sent to the morgue for forensic medical examination.

Information about the event has been entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 2 of Article 115 (intentional homicide), Part 4 of Article 187 (robbery) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The police are searching for the perpetrator.

We would add that Raievska Street is one of those that border the "Barabashovo" market area in Kharkiv. Local media also confirm that the woman's body was found at the "Barabashovo" market.

