Bodies of 1000 deceased returned to Ukraine - Coordination Headquarters

The bodies of 1,000 deceased citizens, which, according to the Russian side, belong to citizens of Ukraine, including servicemen, have been returned to Ukraine, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War reported on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

As noted by the Coordination Headquarters, investigators from law enforcement agencies, together with expert institutions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, will conduct all necessary examinations and identify the repatriated bodies.

The Coordination Headquarters expressed gratitude for the assistance of the ICRC.

