Blockade lifted: truck traffic resumes at Yahodyn-Dorohusk crossing point

Truck traffic has resumed through the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint, as the protest of Polish carriers has ended, UNN reports with reference to the State Border Guard Service.

According to the Border Guard of the Republic of Poland, at 20:00 Polish carriers ended their protest at the border. Truck traffic through the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint has resumed.

"Registration and passage of trucks across the border in both directions is carried out as usual," the border guards said.

Recall

Polish carriers, who have been blocking some checkpoints on the Polish-Ukrainian border since November , have reached an agreement with the government on "certain conditions" and announced that they are suspending their protest.

Polish protesters declarethat if the authorities do not fulfill their conditions by March 1, they will return to blockading the Polish-Ukrainian border.