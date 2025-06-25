How has the birth rate changed in Ukraine over the week: Ministry of Justice data

From June 16 to 22, 2,682 newborns were registered in Ukraine, which is 79 less than the week before. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine.

Details

During the week, 1,385 boys and 1,297 girls received their first documents in Ukraine.

Ukraine plans to increase payments at the birth of a child: how much will they pay

For comparison, from June 9 to 15, 2,761 children were registered: 1,223 boys and 1,134 girls.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that by 2050, the population of Ukraine may decrease to 25 million, and by 2100 — to only 15 million. This is stated in The Washington Post.

Occupants stimulate the birth rate in the TOT to strengthen claims to the territory - ISW