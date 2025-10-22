Bilous used his authoritative position to sexually harass female students – Prosecutor General's Office

$41.740.01
Women should no longer be silent: Deputy Prosecutor General on sexual harassment
03:06 PM • 2028 views
Chernihiv region without electricity: which communities suffer the most
02:00 PM • 11333 views
"Emigration dream." Why offers to move to remote villages abroad for 20-30 thousand euros are not as attractive as they seem at first glance
01:53 PM • 13640 views
Blackout in Chernihiv: how the city copes without electricity, water, and stable voltage
01:15 PM • 10637 views
Russian drone damaged the training infrastructure of FC Metalist 1925 sports academy
01:10 PM • 11029 views
Slovakia lifts veto: EU summit expected to approve 19th package of sanctions against Russia
12:56 PM • 9878 views
All regions with emergency shutdowns are being switched to outage schedules from 4 PM - Ukrenergo
12:50 PM • 8766 views
Suspicion of sexual assault against female students: court arrests scandalous director Bilous
09:47 AM • 16065 views
16 out of 28 Russian missiles and 333 out of 405 drones neutralized over Ukraine: details from the Air Force
October 22, 09:23 AM • 17234 views
"Russia's spit in the face of everyone who insists on a peaceful solution": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian drone attack on a kindergarten in Kharkiv
Zodiac sign Scorpio: magnetic energy and strategic mindPhotoOctober 22, 05:30 AM • 43780 views
Most regions experienced emergency power outages after another Russian attack on energy infrastructure - Ministry of EnergyOctober 22, 05:34 AM • 36499 views
Renting accommodation in European capitals: how much it costs and where it is most expensivePhotoOctober 22, 09:28 AM • 23971 views
TOP-5 casseroles that are quick to prepare and will appeal to the whole familyPhoto10:17 AM • 22095 views
Bribe-taking MP Odarchenko tries to retain influence over the management of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhoto10:57 AM • 17694 views
"Emigration dream." Why offers to move to remote villages abroad for 20-30 thousand euros are not as attractive as they seem at first glance
02:00 PM • 11335 views
Blackout in Chernihiv: how the city copes without electricity, water, and stable voltage
01:53 PM • 13642 views
In which regions are hourly blackout schedules already in effect and where to find out your turnPhotoVideo12:54 PM • 11726 views
Bribe-taking MP Odarchenko tries to retain influence over the management of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhoto10:57 AM • 17717 views
TOP-5 casseroles that are quick to prepare and will appeal to the whole familyPhoto10:17 AM • 22119 views
Jacob Elordi hinted at the plot of the third season of "Euphoria": what he saidVideo01:53 PM • 4360 views
Jennifer Lopez spends a fortune on witchcraft to get Ben Affleck back - MediaOctober 21, 04:48 PM • 30198 views
Fassbender to play Joe Kennedy in new Netflix seriesOctober 21, 12:00 PM • 45223 views
White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily MailOctober 21, 05:58 AM • 54680 views
Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife celebrates an anniversary: even Beckham recorded congratulations for VladaVideoOctober 20, 03:55 PM • 44714 views
Bilous used his authoritative position to sexually harass female students – Prosecutor General's Office

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1058 views

Deputy Prosecutor General Mariia Vdovychenko reported five victims of sexual violence by Andrii Bilous, former artistic director of the Kyiv Academic "Molodyy Theater" and lecturer at KNUTKiT named after Karpenko-Karyi. The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv arrested him without the possibility of bail until December 17.

Bilous used his authoritative position to sexually harass female students – Prosecutor General's Office

Andriy Bilous, former artistic director of the Kyiv Academic "Molodyy Theater" and lecturer at Karpenko-Kary National University of Theater, Cinema and Television, used his authority and power to sexually harass female students. Currently, five victims are known, but there may be more, said Deputy Prosecutor General Mariia Vdovychenko during a conversation with journalists, UNN reports.

He (Andriy Bilous – ed.) sought out girls among the students. Subsequently, using his authoritative position, he forced them to send intimate photographs and video files. Later, after a certain period of time, he, under any pretext, invited them to his office, where, remaining alone with them, he committed sexual violence by force and coercion.

- Vdovychenko reported.

The Deputy Prosecutor General added that the girls who resisted sexual harassment were subjected to pressure. Bilous threatened and publicly humiliated them.

Girls who reacted negatively to his sexual harassment found themselves in an atmosphere of intimidation. He publicly, among other students, humiliated them, bullied them. He forbade them to participate in performances, threatened that they would never become actresses again, that they would be expelled from the university. And it was this feeling of fear that made the girls dependent.

- Vdovychenko noted.

The Deputy Prosecutor General reported that there are five victims in total, but the episodes of sexual violence are significantly more numerous.

Five victims, but many more episodes. Given the private life and respect for the victims, in order to prevent additional traumatization, I cannot talk about the details. Everything has been examined at the court hearing, all evidence, everything has been discussed, all risks. And we proceeded with sufficient data that formed the basis for the announcement of suspicion.

- Vdovychenko noted.

She also added that there could be many more victims and urged those affected by Andriy Bilous' actions to contact the prosecutor's office.

During the investigation, the number of victims may increase. And I ask all victims not to remain silent. Please, we are available 24/7. Please report. We will help.

- Vdovychenko urged.

Addition

Pechersk District Court of Kyiv sent to custody without the possibility of bail the former artistic director of the Kyiv Academic Molodyy Theater and lecturer at Karpenko-Kary National University of Theater, Cinema and Television, Andriy Bilous. The man is suspected of sexual violence against female students.

The court applied a pre-trial detention measure to the accused Bilous in the form of detention without the right to bail until December 17.

"Every crime will have consequences": Prosecutor General Kravchenko reacted to the case of former director of "Molodyy Teatr" Bilous21.10.25, 12:30 • 2748 views

What Bilous is accused of

The first to publicly report the harassment was the director's former student, Sofia Sapozhnik. The girl claims that the man asked her to send intimate photos and insisted on discussing sexual fantasies. According to her, the former head sent intimate photos of other girls to students. After this, a number of similar accusations against Bilous appeared.

In January 2025, Karpenko-Kary University appealed to the police with a request to check the disseminated information and give it a legal assessment. In the same month, Bilous was suspended from work at the university.

In February, investigators of the Shevchenkivskyi Police Department initiated criminal proceedings under Article 153 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - sexual violence.

On the same day, the Kyiv City State Administration announced its intention to suspend him from his official duties at the "Molodyy Theater."

At the same time, a protest action took place near the Molodyy Theater against the decision of the Kyiv City State Administration to keep Bilous as director. Participants expressed support for 46 theater employees who demanded his removal.

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Director
Andriy Bilous
Kyiv City State Administration
Kyiv