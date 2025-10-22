Bilous used his authoritative position to sexually harass female students – Prosecutor General's Office

Andriy Bilous, former artistic director of the Kyiv Academic "Molodyy Theater" and lecturer at Karpenko-Kary National University of Theater, Cinema and Television, used his authority and power to sexually harass female students. Currently, five victims are known, but there may be more, said Deputy Prosecutor General Mariia Vdovychenko during a conversation with journalists, UNN reports.

He (Andriy Bilous – ed.) sought out girls among the students. Subsequently, using his authoritative position, he forced them to send intimate photographs and video files. Later, after a certain period of time, he, under any pretext, invited them to his office, where, remaining alone with them, he committed sexual violence by force and coercion. - Vdovychenko reported.

The Deputy Prosecutor General added that the girls who resisted sexual harassment were subjected to pressure. Bilous threatened and publicly humiliated them.

Girls who reacted negatively to his sexual harassment found themselves in an atmosphere of intimidation. He publicly, among other students, humiliated them, bullied them. He forbade them to participate in performances, threatened that they would never become actresses again, that they would be expelled from the university. And it was this feeling of fear that made the girls dependent. - Vdovychenko noted.

The Deputy Prosecutor General reported that there are five victims in total, but the episodes of sexual violence are significantly more numerous.

Five victims, but many more episodes. Given the private life and respect for the victims, in order to prevent additional traumatization, I cannot talk about the details. Everything has been examined at the court hearing, all evidence, everything has been discussed, all risks. And we proceeded with sufficient data that formed the basis for the announcement of suspicion. - Vdovychenko noted.

She also added that there could be many more victims and urged those affected by Andriy Bilous' actions to contact the prosecutor's office.

During the investigation, the number of victims may increase. And I ask all victims not to remain silent. Please, we are available 24/7. Please report. We will help. - Vdovychenko urged.

Pechersk District Court of Kyiv sent to custody without the possibility of bail the former artistic director of the Kyiv Academic Molodyy Theater and lecturer at Karpenko-Kary National University of Theater, Cinema and Television, Andriy Bilous. The man is suspected of sexual violence against female students.

The court applied a pre-trial detention measure to the accused Bilous in the form of detention without the right to bail until December 17.

What Bilous is accused of

The first to publicly report the harassment was the director's former student, Sofia Sapozhnik. The girl claims that the man asked her to send intimate photos and insisted on discussing sexual fantasies. According to her, the former head sent intimate photos of other girls to students. After this, a number of similar accusations against Bilous appeared.

In January 2025, Karpenko-Kary University appealed to the police with a request to check the disseminated information and give it a legal assessment. In the same month, Bilous was suspended from work at the university.

In February, investigators of the Shevchenkivskyi Police Department initiated criminal proceedings under Article 153 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - sexual violence.

On the same day, the Kyiv City State Administration announced its intention to suspend him from his official duties at the "Molodyy Theater."

At the same time, a protest action took place near the Molodyy Theater against the decision of the Kyiv City State Administration to keep Bilous as director. Participants expressed support for 46 theater employees who demanded his removal.