Biden to make statement on Navalny's death

US President Joe Biden will make a statement in connection with the information about the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, UNN reports citing Reuters.

According to media reports, Biden's speech is scheduled for 20:00 Kyiv time.

According to media reports, the White House was looking for more information about Navalny's death in the Russian penal colony where he was sent less than two months ago.

