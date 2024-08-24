Biden: “The war will end when Ukraine remains free”

President of the United States Joe Biden made a statement on Ukraine's Independence Day. He said that the war will end when Ukraine remains a free, sovereign and independent country. Biden wrote about this in the social network X, reports UNN.

“Today, as the people of Ukraine celebrate their Independence Day, let's set the record straight: When Russia's senseless war began, Ukraine was a free country.

Today it is still a free country. And the war will end when Ukraine remains a free, sovereign and independent country,” Biden wrote.

