Biden administration seeks to reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous drug - WSJ

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 88612 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108994 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151768 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155696 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251622 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174466 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165676 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148368 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226579 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113077 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must "find a way" to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 36691 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 70963 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 38831 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 32268 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64832 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251622 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226579 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212545 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238265 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225013 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 88612 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64832 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 70963 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113183 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114068 views
Biden administration seeks to reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous drug - WSJ

Biden administration seeks to reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous drug - WSJ

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22011 views

The Biden administration is seeking to reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous drug, potentially loosening restrictions on the multi-billion dollar industry.

In the United States, President Joe Biden's administration is seeking to reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous drug, citing people familiar with the matter, The Wall Street Journal reported, writes UNN.

Details

The publication points out that this is a historic move that could make it much easier to buy and sell marijuana and make the multi-billion dollar industry more profitable.

"U.S. Justice Department officials plan to submit a proposal to the White House for consideration that would remove marijuana from the government's most stringent drug classification," the publication writes, citing sources. Marijuana has been listed as a Group I drug since 1970, along with LSD and heroin.

One person familiar with the matter said U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland will tell the White House Office of Management and Budget in the coming days that the government should change the classification of marijuana.

The proposal reportedly may not be made public for several weeks, and it is impossible to immediately determine the extent to which the Biden administration will seek to loosen restrictions. The rule would have to go through the government's regulatory approval process, and that could take months.

The proposed change comes after President Biden pardoned thousands of people convicted of marijuana possession under federal law in 2022 and urged regulators to consider whether to reclassify the drug, saying "it doesn't make sense" that the government controls marijuana more tightly than cocaine or fentanyl.

Biden's allies hope the move will strengthen the president's standing among younger voters, who are particularly supportive of liberalizing marijuana policy. Biden will need their strong support in November, as some polls show him trailing his Republican opponent Donald Trump and losing ground among adults under 30, the publication writes.

The government's new policy could affect everything from marijuana cigarettes to marijuana-infused drinks to chewy candy. But even if marijuana is no longer a Schedule I drug, marijuana will remain illegal under federal law without other changes by Congress, the publication notes.

The U.S. Justice Department can still prosecute marijuana offenders, though in states where it has been legalized, it has largely maintained a non-interventionist approach to the industry. Officials have also said in recent years that they do not believe prosecuting federal marijuana offenses is the best use of their limited resources.

Supplement

Over the past decade, more than half of U.S. states have legalized marijuana for one purpose or another, and many Democrats and some Republicans are more tolerant of its use.

Marijuana is believed to be the most commonly used federally illegal drug in the country. According to a Gallup poll, the number of Americans who have smoked it has more than doubled since 2013, with 17% of adults reporting smoking it in 2023. But the federal government still categorizes it as a drug that has a high potential for abuse without offsetting acceptable medical use.

Zelensky signs law on legalization of medical cannabis15.02.2024, 19:19 • 27395 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World

