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Betking Foundation and Pavlo Zhurylo equipped a modern computer lab in Kharkiv’s underground school

Kyiv • UNN

 • 142 views

The Betking Foundation donated equipment to the underground school of Lyceum No. 24 in Kharkiv. Students received a space for practical study of digital skills.

Betking Foundation and Pavlo Zhurylo equipped a modern computer lab in Kharkiv’s underground school

The Betking Foundation charity fund and its founder, Pavlo Zhurylo, equipped the underground school of Kharkiv Lyceum No. 24 named after I. N. Pytikov with modern computer technology for an information technology classroom. The new educational space is equipped with computers, a multimedia board and the necessary equipment for students’ learning, practical classes and digital skills development, reports UNN.

Amid the full-scale war, underground schools have become an important part of Kharkiv’s educational infrastructure. Specially equipped as protected learning spaces, they give children the opportunity to continue studying offline in safer conditions, communicate with their peers and maintain the usual rhythm of the educational process.

The new computer classroom was created for practical learning. Students will be able to master digital tools, work with modern technologies and gain hands-on experience. The skills acquired will help students navigate the digital environment more effectively and prepare for further education and professional development.

"Innovation begins with opportunities. And our task is to create them for Ukrainian children today. Even in wartime, schoolchildren should have access to modern technologies, because practical knowledge and digital skills are precisely what help them better prepare for the future. Investments in education today are a contribution to the development of young people, Ukraine’s IT sector and our country’s technological potential," said Pavlo Zhurylo, founder of the Betking Foundation.

Representatives of the Kharkiv City Council took part in the opening of the classroom. They spoke with the students, toured the new learning space and supported the initiative. This cooperation demonstrates the importance of combining the efforts of the city, business and charitable organizations to create additional opportunities for children.

For schoolchildren, the new classroom is an opportunity to learn through practice, discover the world of technology and acquire skills that may become the foundation for their further professional development.

According to Pavlo Zhurylo, Betking Foundation projects are intended to provide practical support for children and young people: "It is important for us not simply to provide schools with equipment, but to create conditions in which children can learn fully, try new things and develop their abilities. We support schoolchildren where such assistance is needed most and strive to ensure that every child has the opportunity to receive a quality education and confidently build their own future."

The project in Kharkiv is part of the long-term work of Betking Foundation, which is part of King Group, supporting education, young people and the development of opportunities for a new generation of Ukrainians. The foundation implements initiatives aimed at providing children and young people with access to education, technology, sports and new opportunities for development.

Supporting educational projects is one of the areas of the foundation’s systematic work. Previously, Betking Foundation implemented initiatives in children’s sports and youth development, including the "Royal Cup" and "Royal Recreation". 

The opening of the computer classroom in Kharkiv continues this approach — creating conditions for children to learn, develop their abilities and gain practical experience that is important for their future professional path.

Lilia Podolyak

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