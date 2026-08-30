Berinchyk lost to Nakatani by unanimous decision in a bout for the WBO International title

Ukrainian boxer Denys Berinchyk lost to Britain's Sam Noakes in a bout for the WBO International lightweight title, up to 61.2 kg. All the judges awarded the victory to the Briton after 10 rounds, reports UNN.

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Noakes was more active from the start of the bout and took round after round. Berinchyk fought more cautiously, but his attacks did not create serious problems for his opponent.

Beleniuk demonstrated wrestling moves for Crawford

Ultimately, the fight went the full 10-round distance, after which the judges unanimously declared Noakes the winner. This was the second defeat of Berinchyk's professional career—his record now stands at 19 wins and 2 losses.

Berinchyk returned to the ring after a lengthy hiatus

For the 38-year-old Ukrainian, this was his first bout since February 2025. At that time, Berinchyk lost by knockout to American Keyshawn Davis and lost his WBO world champion title. After that fight, the Ukrainian underwent surgery.

Noakes, for his part, has suffered just 1 defeat in 20 professional fights. Before facing Berinchyk, the Briton had last entered the ring in June 2026 and defeated Mexico's Benito Sánchez García in the 2nd round.

Khyzhniak won his first professional boxing title at Usyk's event in Lviv