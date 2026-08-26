Beleniuk demonstrated wrestling moves for Crawford
Kyiv • UNN
Zhan Beleniuk gave American boxer Terence Crawford a Greco-Roman wrestling lesson in Kyiv. The athletes met during his visit to Ukraine.
People’s Deputy and Greco-Roman wrestler Zhan Beleniuk showed American boxer Terence Crawford, who is in Ukraine, some wrestling techniques. Beleniuk posted the corresponding video on Instagram, reports UNN.
Details
Today, yet another world-famous boxer will learn Greco-Roman wrestling
The Olympic champion began wrestling with the boxing legend as soon as he met him in Ukraine. Later, Beleniuk gave the American a lesson at one of Kyiv’s gyms.
We remind you
Legendary American boxer Terence Crawford, who is visiting Ukraine, met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and, as a sign of solidarity, gave him an American Pit Bull Terrier puppy, a female named Freya.