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Beleniuk demonstrated wrestling moves for Crawford

Kyiv • UNN

 • 566 views

Zhan Beleniuk gave American boxer Terence Crawford a Greco-Roman wrestling lesson in Kyiv. The athletes met during his visit to Ukraine.

Beleniuk demonstrated wrestling moves for Crawford
Photo: www.facebook.com/zhanbeleniuk

People’s Deputy and Greco-Roman wrestler Zhan Beleniuk showed American boxer Terence Crawford, who is in Ukraine, some wrestling techniques. Beleniuk posted the corresponding video on Instagram, reports UNN.

Details

Today, yet another world-famous boxer will learn Greco-Roman wrestling

- Beleniuk wrote.

The Olympic champion began wrestling with the boxing legend as soon as he met him in Ukraine. Later, Beleniuk gave the American a lesson at one of Kyiv’s gyms. 

We remind you

Legendary American boxer Terence Crawford, who is visiting Ukraine, met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and, as a sign of solidarity, gave him an American Pit Bull Terrier puppy, a female named Freya.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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