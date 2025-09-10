Beautiful autumn in most of Ukraine, but windy coolness in the west: Didenko on the weather on September 11

The air temperature in most regions will be up to +28 degrees. But in the Carpathians, significant wind and rain are expected. This was stated by meteorologist Natalia Didenko in a new forecast.

UNN reports with reference to the meteorologist's Facebook page.

Details

On September 11, an atmospheric front will cause diverse weather in Ukraine.

Didenko noted that most of the territory will be amidst a truly beautiful early autumn. According to the meteorologist, "dry weather with variable cloudiness and sun is expected." But in the western regions of Ukraine, rain, wind, and cool weather are expected.

Rains in some places, especially in the Carpathians, can be heavy! - emphasized the meteorologist.

In the west, the air temperature will be +17+22 degrees. However, in most regions, it will be +23+28 degrees during the day on September 11.

Weather in the capital

In Kyiv on Thursday - no rain, with sunshine, the air will warm up to +24 degrees during the day. - Didenko reports.

Further on, there will be little rain in Ukraine, the air temperature during the day will not drop below +20 degrees.

The exception is the western regions, where rains will continue. Didenko also warned about fogs.

Recall

On September 10, the weather in Ukraine is also different: western regions with rain and thunderstorms, while the south and east have dry and warm weather.