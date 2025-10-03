$41.280.05
Stefanishyna on shutdown: no direct impact on aid to Ukraine yet
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
Russians carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure - Naftogaz
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?
Blackout at ZNPP: Ministry of Energy stated that Russians had already repaired one of the diesel generators a few days ago
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in several regions overnight: gas transmission infrastructure also came under fire
US shutdown threatens delays in arms supplies to Ukraine - The Telegraph
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mikheil Saakashvili
Andriy Yermak
Andrii Matiukha
Ukraine
United States
Belarus
Crimea
State Border of Ukraine
Beat a cyclist unconscious for a parking remark: Mercedes driver served with additional suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 156 views

The Mercedes driver who beat a cyclist in Kyiv has been served with an additional suspicion for leaving the victim in danger. Prosecutors are asking the court to choose a pre-trial detention measure.

Beat a cyclist unconscious for a parking remark: Mercedes driver served with additional suspicion

The Mercedes driver who beat a cyclist in Kyiv was served with an additional notice of suspicion. The man's actions were classified as leaving the victim in danger. This was reported to a UNN journalist by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

The prosecutor's office noted that the man was served with a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 135 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, namely, leaving a person in danger.

Today, a motion for a pre-trial detention measure in the form of detention was served and handed over - this is the pre-trial detention measure requested by the prosecutors. On Saturday, the Podilskyi District Court of Kyiv will consider this motion 

- the prosecutor's office said.

Addition

Law enforcement officers have re-detained the Mercedes driver who beat a cyclist in Kyiv. The driver's actions were additionally classified as leaving the victim in danger.

After he is served with a notice of suspicion, a motion for his pre-trial detention will be handed over to him.

Context

On September 30, prosecutors of the Podilskyi District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv served a notice of suspicion to a 44-year-old resident of the Kyiv region - the Mercedes-Benz driver who inflicted grievous bodily harm on a cyclist for a remark about violating parking rules.

The suspect's actions were classified under Part 1 of Article 121 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - intentional grievous bodily harm, dangerous to life at the time of infliction.

The prosecutor asked the court to choose a precautionary measure in the form of detention for the suspect, but the court gave him night house arrest.

Anna Murashko

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Kyiv