Beat a cyclist and left him in danger: court extended Khilyk's arrest term

The Kyiv Court of Appeal extended the pre-trial detention of Oleksandr Khylyk, who is suspected of brutally beating a cyclist. He will remain in custody until December 1 with the possibility of posting 5 million hryvnias bail. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

The court partially granted the prosecutors' request and applied a pre-trial detention measure to the suspect in the form of detention for two months - until December 1, 2025, with the possibility of posting bail of 5 million hryvnias. - reported the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

Earlier, the Podilskyi District Court ordered his detention without bail for 30 days - until October 31, 2025. That is, the term of the preventive measure was extended, but he was also given the opportunity to post bail.

Addition

On September 30, 44-year-old Mercedes-Benz driver Oleksandr Khylyk was notified of suspicion of inflicting grievous bodily harm on a cyclist for a remark about violating parking rules.

The suspect's actions are qualified under Part 1 of Article 121 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - intentional grievous bodily harm, dangerous to life at the time of infliction.

The prosecutor in court asked to choose a preventive measure for the suspect in the form of detention, but the court gave him night house arrest.

Later, law enforcement officers detained Khylyk again. His actions were additionally qualified as leaving the victim in danger.

On October 4, the court sent Khylyk to custody for 30 days without the right to post bail.