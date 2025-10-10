$41.400.09
48.140.04
ukenru
09:44 AM • 3852 views
Which European countries have spotted suspicious drones in their airspace: will they be shot down?
09:38 AM • 1614 views
Emergency blackouts have already been canceled in three cities, power restored to 270,000 Kyiv residents - Ministry of Energy
09:08 AM • 4806 views
Not Trump: Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado received the 2025 Nobel Peace PrizePhoto
07:24 AM • 10672 views
405 out of 465 Russian drones and 15 out of 32 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized over Ukraine overnight
October 10, 03:50 AM • 13894 views
US Senate approves 2026 defense budget: Ukraine to receive $500 million in aid – Media
October 10, 12:08 AM • 23308 views
Russians massively attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy
October 9, 07:48 PM • 43970 views
Russia and Ukraine will soon sit down at the negotiating table - Trump
October 9, 05:32 PM • 35055 views
Restoration of external power supply to Zaporizhzhia NPP has begun - IAEA
October 9, 02:03 PM • 41509 views
180.8 sq km of Donetsk region liberated: Syrskyi on the progress of the Dobropillia counteroffensive
Exclusive
October 9, 11:29 AM • 42104 views
Court to consider motion to remove Vyshhorod mayor from office on October 15
Bank employee in Kyiv transferred half a million hryvnias from deceased clients' accounts to herself: she has been notified of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1474 views

In Kyiv, a bank employee is suspected of transferring at least UAH 500,000 from deceased clients' accounts to her own. The woman worked in five different banks over the past five years.

Bank employee in Kyiv transferred half a million hryvnias from deceased clients' accounts to herself: she has been notified of suspicion

In Kyiv, a bank employee is suspected of transferring at least UAH 500,000 from the accounts of deceased clients to herself. For the past 5 years, the suspect has worked in five different banks. This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, according to UNN.

Details

"Under the procedural guidance of the Pechersk District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv, a 35-year-old bank employee who transferred money from the accounts of deceased bank clients to her own has been notified of suspicion," the prosecutor's office informs.

It is reported that the woman held the position of premium banking expert at one of the capital's commercial banks. It was established that the suspect, during 2020-2021, accessed client accounts and changed the financial phone numbers linked to the accounts to numbers under her control. Subsequently, she transferred money from the accounts of deceased clients to her own accounts.

Currently, six such incidents totaling approximately 500,000 hryvnias have been documented. It should be noted that the woman did not transfer all the money from client accounts at once, but in parts, starting with amounts of 10-20 thousand hryvnias. This way, she managed not to attract attention to the transactions.

- stated in the message.

The prosecutor's office indicates that the suspect has worked in five different banks over the past 5 years. Investigative actions are ongoing, and the woman's involvement in similar frauds with other clients' accounts is being checked.

 Currently, the bank employee has been notified of suspicion under three articles: Part 3 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Fraud); Part 1 of Article 200 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Illegal actions with payment documents); and Part 1 of Article 362 (Unauthorized interference with computer systems) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Addition

Law enforcement officers exposed a criminal organization that fraudulently appropriated money from Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen after their return from Russian captivity. The perpetrators disguised themselves as bank employees and representatives of law enforcement agencies, extorting data for access to online banking.

Julia Shramko

SocietyKyivCrimes and emergencies
