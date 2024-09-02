Azerbaijani President's Party Wins Parliamentary Elections

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 120923 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 124010 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 202515 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 155776 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 154029 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143438 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 200383 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112476 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 188870 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105125 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Popular news
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

"Putin first" - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House
March 1, 01:45 AM • 54706 views

March 1, 01:45 AM • 54706 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN
March 1, 02:54 AM • 65169 views

March 1, 02:54 AM • 65169 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 36984 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate
March 1, 03:40 AM • 94661 views

March 1, 03:40 AM • 94661 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump
March 1, 04:00 AM • 73435 views

March 1, 04:00 AM • 73435 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 202515 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 200383 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 188870 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 215520 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 203492 views
UNN Lite
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
08:56 AM • 24243 views

08:56 AM • 24243 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 150831 views

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150831 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 150030 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 154057 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 144948 views

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144948 views
Azerbaijani President's Party Wins Parliamentary Elections

Azerbaijani President's Party Wins Parliamentary Elections

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15861 views

“New Azerbaijan won 68 out of 125 seats in the Azerbaijani parliament. The opposition boycotted the elections or did not win any seats, and only one opposition candidate was elected to the parliament.

The presidential party New Azerbaijan has won the elections to the Azerbaijani parliament. Another 44 mandates will be given to self-nominated candidates with a pro-government position. This is reported by Radio Liberty with reference to Azerbaijani media, UNN reports .

The presidential party "New Azerbaijan" wins 68 out of 125 seats in the country's parliamentary elections. Another 44 seats will go to self-nominated candidates with a pro-government position. 12 seats will go to representatives of small parties that also support the government. Only one opposition candidate, Erkin Gadirli from the Republican Alternative, was elected to the parliament,

- the publication writes.


It is noted that the largest opposition party, the Popular Front of Azerbaijan, boycotted the "government's masquerade of falsified elections" for the seventh time, and another opposition party, Musavat, took part in the elections for the first time in 15 years and did not win a single seat.

The party does not believe in the fairness of the elections, but decided to participate in order to "activate the political atmosphere in the country,

- Arif Hajili, leader of the Musavat party, said.

Recall

In the local elections in Saxony, pro-Russian parties won 46.9% of the vote. "Alternative for Germany received 30.6%, Sarah Wagenknecht's Union 11.8%, and the Left Party 4.5%.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World

