Azerbaijani President's Party Wins Parliamentary Elections

The presidential party New Azerbaijan has won the elections to the Azerbaijani parliament. Another 44 mandates will be given to self-nominated candidates with a pro-government position. This is reported by Radio Liberty with reference to Azerbaijani media, UNN reports .

The presidential party "New Azerbaijan" wins 68 out of 125 seats in the country's parliamentary elections. Another 44 seats will go to self-nominated candidates with a pro-government position. 12 seats will go to representatives of small parties that also support the government. Only one opposition candidate, Erkin Gadirli from the Republican Alternative, was elected to the parliament, - the publication writes.



It is noted that the largest opposition party, the Popular Front of Azerbaijan, boycotted the "government's masquerade of falsified elections" for the seventh time, and another opposition party, Musavat, took part in the elections for the first time in 15 years and did not win a single seat.

The party does not believe in the fairness of the elections, but decided to participate in order to "activate the political atmosphere in the country, - Arif Hajili, leader of the Musavat party, said.

