Azerbaijan and Armenia have completed negotiations on the text of the peace agreement
Kyiv • UNN
Azerbaijan and Armenia have completed negotiations on the text of the peace agreement. Armenia has accepted Azerbaijan's proposals regarding the last two points of the agreement.
Azerbaijan and Armenia today, March 13, completed negotiations on the text of a peace agreement, which concerned the last two outstanding issues. This was stated by the head of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, Jeyhun Bayramov, on the sidelines of the XII Global Baku Forum, Report reports, UNN reports.
Details
"At the next stage, Baku expects Armenia to amend its constitution, which still contains territorial claims against Azerbaijan," Bayramov said.
He noted that Armenia has accepted the proposals of the Azerbaijani side regarding the last two outstanding points of the agreement.
AFP also reported that Armenia confirmed reports from Azerbaijan that the text of the peace agreement had been agreed and was ready for signing.
"Armenia accepts Azerbaijan's proposals on the two previously unresolved articles of the draft (peace agreement)," the Armenian Foreign Ministry said.
Remind
In April last year, Azerbaijan and Armenia began delimitation of the border on the basis of geodetic measurements of the area.
At the same time, on the border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia, in accordance with the agreements on delimitation of the state border, the first border pillar was installed.