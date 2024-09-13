ukenru
AXIS EC - 15 Years of Success, Innovation and Global Recognition

AXIS EC - 15 Years of Success, Innovation and Global Recognition

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15103 views

From Idea to International Business: The AXIS EC Example

The history of AXIS EC began in 2009 with a small educational initiative that quickly grew into a large-scale company that sets new standards in language education and corporate training. It all started with a cozy office in the center of Kyiv, where the idea was born to create something more than just a language school or translation agency.

The management of the company from the very beginning was based on a deep understanding of educational processes and a desire for innovation. A result-oriented and quality-focused approach allowed AXIS EC to expand rapidly. Within a few years, the company went beyond its initial format, opening new offices, implementing advanced methods, and shaping a unique style of teaching foreign languages.

Tetiana Pikhota stands at the origins of the creation of AXIS EC. She played a key role in the company's entry into the international market. It was thanks to her foresight and desire for innovation that AXIS EC became the first on the Ukrainian market to develop and implement new educational formats.

Image

The company focused on high teaching standards and international experience, which allowed it to attract teachers from the USA to collaborate. This became the starting point for reaching a new level: training students under the guidance of native speakers gave a powerful impetus for further development.

Gradually, AXIS EC expanded the range of its services, including not only training, but also professional translations, which allowed it to bring the level of language training and communication to the international arena. This step opened the doors for partnerships with leading IT companies and large international corporations, who entrusted AXIS EC with the training of their employees.

Over the years, the company has maintained a focus on implementing advanced methods, making the learning process as efficient and adapted to modern realities as possible. AXIS EC became one of the first educational companies in Ukraine to use virtual and augmented reality in the educational process.

At the same time, the company's development was not limited to commercial projects. AXIS EC launched several social initiatives aimed at supporting veterans and their adaptation to new professions through the study of the English language. The company also actively collaborated with international partners, creating programs that promote cultural exchange and integration.

Image

By 2024, AXIS EC took another step forward, expanding its presence in the USA and opening an office in Miami. This became a logical continuation of the international expansion, providing new opportunities for both corporate clients and individual students.

Today, AXIS EC not only teaches - it creates jobs in the USA, attracting American native-speaking teachers. This allows Ukrainians and Ukrainian-speaking students to master new professions and integrate into the international environment. Thanks to strategic leadership and a desire for continuous development, the company is actively implementing the latest educational technologies, making learning as effective as possible.

To date, AXIS EC continues to actively develop, introducing new learning formats, improving educational methods, and participating in international conferences and exhibitions. The company is focusing on innovation, expanding the use of VR and AR in learning, as well as developing areas related to simulation-based learning.

Ambitious plans and a pursuit of excellence make AXIS EC not just an educational business, but a brand that shapes the future of language education. Having gone from a local project to an international company, AXIS EC continues to change people's lives, helping them master new horizons and integrate into the global space.

And this story is just beginning.

Image
Lilia Podolyak

