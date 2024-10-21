Avoid disclosing details in advance: the General Staff reminded of the rules for holding mass events during the war
Kyiv • UNN
The General Staff called for compliance with information security rules during mass events. It is recommended to avoid preliminary publications with precise details and not to disseminate information about the place and time until the event is over.
The enemy is trying to intimidate Ukrainians by striking at mass public events held in support of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. This was stated by the General Staff, UNN reports.
Details
The General Staff emphasized that the russian federation continues to use terror tactics against the civilian population of Ukraine, justifying its attacks with fabricated arguments about the alleged use of hospitals, schools, residential buildings and other civilian objects as military warehouses, places of deployment of personnel, weapons and military equipment.
They added that mass public events, in particular volunteer initiatives aimed at supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other components of the defense forces, attract special attention from the enemy when collecting data and planning missile and air attacks.
The attacks on such places are aimed at intimidating Ukrainians and are an attempt to break their will to resist
The General Staff warned that in the face of heightened danger, it is important to comply with information security rules during mass gatherings:
- Avoid pre-publication with precise details in advance. It's best to announce only the format of the event, and communicate the exact location and time to direct participants in person or via personal notifications;
- during the event, do not share information about the place, time or number of people on social media until the event is over;
- do not post photos that may contain geolocation data or other clues for the enemy to determine the location of the event;
- Keep an eye out for alarms and don't ignore them;
- during the alarm, go to the nearest shelter, following the instructions of the organizers.
Recall
The Defense Council of the Volyn region has banned holding mass events without approval due to the security situation. The decision was made after violations of public order at a festival in Lutsk Castle.