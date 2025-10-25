Austin Butler in talks for a new film: what it will be

instagram.com/austinbutler

Actor Austin Butler is in preliminary talks for a role in Universal's "Miami Vice" as the iconic TV detective James "Sonny" Crockett, a character made famous by Don Johnson in Michael Mann's 1980s series, Deadline reports, writes UNN.

Details

Sources say it's too early to talk about filming, and no deals have been made yet, but after a filming schedule was set for late 2026, Butler is interested.

The film is scheduled for release on August 6, 2027. This film will feature the glamour and corruption of mid-1980s Miami, inspired by the pilot episode and first season of the NBC series, which influenced pop culture, from fashion to filmmaking.

If a deal is struck, this role will be another significant one for Butler after his Oscar-nominated work in "Elvis," followed by films such as "Dune: Part Two" and most recently "Caught Stealing."

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber split after about 3 years together - media