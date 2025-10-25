Austin Butler in talks for a new film: what it will be

$41.900.14
Ukraine will be covered by cloudy weather with rains, in the south up to +17°Photo
October 24, 05:15 PM • 22957 views
On Saturday, Ukraine faces another day with power outage schedules: how many queues will be without "light"Video
October 24, 04:33 PM • 41677 views
Britain to provide Ukraine with 5,000 new missiles, strengthening support before winter - PM Starmer
October 24, 03:19 PM • 32364 views
The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada stated that the draft of the new Ukrainian language orthography will be considered by the end of the year
Exclusive
October 24, 02:29 PM • 36183 views
Russian modernized KABs: updated bombs with jet engines do not yet reach Kyiv, but the threat is growing - military expert
October 24, 12:52 PM • 30408 views
Lowest vaccination rate since 2017: WHO warns of polio danger in Europe and Asia
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 48051 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
October 24, 12:17 PM • 27198 views
North Korea's losses in the war against Ukraine: British intelligence reveals the figurePhoto
October 24, 12:13 PM • 20538 views
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms on Saturday: Level I danger declared
October 24, 07:57 AM • 28707 views
Outage schedules covered 12 regions, Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions
Lawyers noticed a violation of jurisdiction in the "case of lawyers" who were wiretapped by NABUOctober 24, 04:47 PM • 25991 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 48033 views
How the love for the "Russian world" united bribe-taking MP Odarchenko and the candidate for the position of rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhotoOctober 24, 11:40 AM • 41676 views
Top incredibly delicious recipes for a cozy autumn lunchPhotoOctober 24, 11:32 AM • 41479 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM • 80917 views
Austin Butler in talks for a new film: what it will be

Kyiv • UNN

 • 452 views

Austin Butler is in talks to play James "Sonny" Crockett in Universal's "Miami Vice" film. This character became famous thanks to Don Johnson in Michael Mann's 1980s series.

Austin Butler in talks for a new film: what it will be
Actor Austin Butler is in preliminary talks for a role in Universal's "Miami Vice" as the iconic TV detective James "Sonny" Crockett, a character made famous by Don Johnson in Michael Mann's 1980s series, Deadline reports, writes UNN.

Details

Sources say it's too early to talk about filming, and no deals have been made yet, but after a filming schedule was set for late 2026, Butler is interested.

The film is scheduled for release on August 6, 2027. This film will feature the glamour and corruption of mid-1980s Miami, inspired by the pilot episode and first season of the NBC series, which influenced pop culture, from fashion to filmmaking.

If a deal is struck, this role will be another significant one for Butler after his Oscar-nominated work in "Elvis," followed by films such as "Dune: Part Two" and most recently "Caught Stealing."

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber split after about 3 years together - media08.01.25, 11:12 • 92520 views

Julia Shramko

