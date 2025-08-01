August will start with warmth: weather forecast for August 1 1 August 2025

$41.770.02
Exclusive
July 31, 01:18 PM • 32912 views
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Exclusive
July 31, 12:18 PM • 54396 views
Excise tax on sweet carbonated drinks: when parliament might consider the bill and whether it will do so at all
July 31, 12:07 PM • 128792 views
Zelenskyy signed the law on NABU and SAPO
July 31, 10:55 AM • 72666 views
Rada increased defense spending
July 31, 10:17 AM • 77043 views
The Rada restored the powers of NABU and SAP with the presidential bill
Exclusive
July 31, 07:35 AM • 70847 views
Another disinformation: Khortytsia OSGT spokesperson on Russia's statement regarding the capture of Chasiv Yar
Exclusive
July 30, 03:21 PM • 242880 views
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 279893 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 01:30 PM • 114116 views
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
July 30, 09:57 AM • 98346 views
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
Russian attack on Kyiv on July 31: Tkachenko stated that among the 15 dead, two are childrenJuly 31, 05:50 PM • 8992 views
Countries without a trade agreement will receive a message from the US by midnight - White HouseJuly 31, 07:00 PM • 3234 views
The US had a conversation with the Kremlin this week regarding peace in Ukraine, but without results - RubioJuly 31, 07:21 PM • 14320 views
In case of war with the US, Russia will rely on tactical nuclear weapons due to the weakness of its army - RubioJuly 31, 07:50 PM • 3580 views
Putin claimed Crimea and eastern Ukraine back in 1994 - German Foreign Ministry archive11:38 PM • 10095 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 29932 views
August will start with warmth: weather forecast for August 1 1 August 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

On August 1, hot, sunny weather without precipitation is expected in Ukraine, with the exception of Zhytomyr, Rivne, and Khmelnytskyi regions. Air temperature will reach up to +32°C in the South.

August will start with warmth: weather forecast for August 1

On Friday, August 1, hot, sunny weather is expected. The first day of the last summer month will be without precipitation. This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, according to UNN.

Details

According to forecasters, today we expect calm weather, which will be caused by a field of high atmospheric pressure and the absence of atmospheric fronts.

Light rains with thunderstorms are expected only in Zhytomyr, Rivne, and Khmelnytsky regions.

Wind is westerly, 5-10 m/s.

In particular, in the South, the air temperature will be +22…+27°C, only in the South it will warm up to +32°C.

In Kyiv region and the capital, variable cloudiness is expected. No precipitation is forecast for this day. Wind is westerly, 5-10 m/s.

The air temperature in Kyiv region will be +22…+27°C, in Kyiv the thermometers will rise to +23...+25°C.

Honey Spas and Bank Collector's Day: what else is celebrated on August 101.08.25, 05:14 • 256 views

Vita Zelenetska

Weather and environment
Khmelnytskyi Oblast
Rivne Oblast
Zhytomyr Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Kyiv