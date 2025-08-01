August will start with warmth: weather forecast for August 1 1 August 2025

On Friday, August 1, hot, sunny weather is expected. The first day of the last summer month will be without precipitation. This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, according to UNN.

Details

According to forecasters, today we expect calm weather, which will be caused by a field of high atmospheric pressure and the absence of atmospheric fronts.

Light rains with thunderstorms are expected only in Zhytomyr, Rivne, and Khmelnytsky regions.

Wind is westerly, 5-10 m/s.

In particular, in the South, the air temperature will be +22…+27°C, only in the South it will warm up to +32°C.

In Kyiv region and the capital, variable cloudiness is expected. No precipitation is forecast for this day. Wind is westerly, 5-10 m/s.

The air temperature in Kyiv region will be +22…+27°C, in Kyiv the thermometers will rise to +23...+25°C.

