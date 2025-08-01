Honey Spas and Bank Collector's Day: what else is celebrated on August 1 1 August 2025

Today, August 1, marks Collector's Day and Spider-Man Day. Ukrainians also celebrate Honey Spas, writes UNN.

Honey Spas

There are three holidays in August called Spas, and the first of them - Honey Spas - is celebrated this year on August 1. On this day, honey used to be collected.

From this day begins the "Spasivka" - a fast that lasts two weeks. On this day, water, flowers, and poppy seeds are consecrated in churches.

On Makoviy, everyone has a bouquet of flowers, which necessarily includes large ripe poppy heads. Such a bouquet is called a "makoviychyk" or "makoviyka", and it can also contain marigolds, dahlias, asters, carnations, and periwinkle, as well as various herbs (which are popularly called zillya, zillyachok): cornflowers, mint, thyme, lovage, Petrov's whips, wormwood, yarrow, thistle-pristritnyk.

Collector's Day

Every day, collectors risk their lives transporting money, jewelry, securities, precious metals, etc. They must also be able to perform the duties of a cashier, understand banking devices and documents. The celebration date is associated with the formation of the first team of collectors at the state bank in 1939.

Spider-Man Day

Marvel celebrates an important event on this day — Spider-Man Day, who has become a symbol of heroism and responsibility. It was on this day in 1962 that Peter Parker, an ordinary teenager who became the face of a new era of superheroes, first appeared on the pages of Amazing Fantasy.

Paul Mario Day, the first vocalist of Iron Maiden and a legend of British heavy metal, has died

World Breastfeeding Week

The whole world celebrates this week from August 1 to 7 to raise awareness among parents of infants and expectant parents about the benefits and advantages of breastfeeding. Also, during this week, it is explained why it is so important to support women who breastfeed their babies.

Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions