Exclusive
July 31, 01:18 PM • 32790 views
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Exclusive
July 31, 12:18 PM • 54185 views
Excise tax on sweet carbonated drinks: when parliament might consider the bill and whether it will do so at all
July 31, 12:07 PM • 128687 views
Zelenskyy signed the law on NABU and SAPO
July 31, 10:55 AM • 72567 views
Rada increased defense spending
July 31, 10:17 AM • 76957 views
The Rada restored the powers of NABU and SAP with the presidential bill
Exclusive
July 31, 07:35 AM • 70819 views
Another disinformation: Khortytsia OSGT spokesperson on Russia's statement regarding the capture of Chasiv Yar
Exclusive
July 30, 03:21 PM • 242823 views
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 279832 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 01:30 PM • 114108 views
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
July 30, 09:57 AM • 98331 views
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
Airbus A320 series

Honey Spas and Bank Collector's Day: what else is celebrated on August 1 1 August 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 216 views

August 1 marks Honey Spas, Bank Collector's Day, and Spider-Man Day. The World Breastfeeding Week also begins.

Honey Spas and Bank Collector's Day: what else is celebrated on August 1

Today, August 1, marks Collector's Day and Spider-Man Day. Ukrainians also celebrate Honey Spas, writes UNN.

Honey Spas

There are three holidays in August called Spas, and the first of them - Honey Spas - is celebrated this year on August 1. On this day, honey used to be collected.

From this day begins the "Spasivka" - a fast that lasts two weeks. On this day, water, flowers, and poppy seeds are consecrated in churches.

On Makoviy, everyone has a bouquet of flowers, which necessarily includes large ripe poppy heads. Such a bouquet is called a "makoviychyk" or "makoviyka", and it can also contain marigolds, dahlias, asters, carnations, and periwinkle, as well as various herbs (which are popularly called zillya, zillyachok): cornflowers, mint, thyme, lovage, Petrov's whips, wormwood, yarrow, thistle-pristritnyk.

Collector's Day

Every day, collectors risk their lives transporting money, jewelry, securities, precious metals, etc. They must also be able to perform the duties of a cashier, understand banking devices and documents. The celebration date is associated with the formation of the first team of collectors at the state bank in 1939.

Spider-Man Day

Marvel celebrates an important event on this day — Spider-Man Day, who has become a symbol of heroism and responsibility. It was on this day in 1962 that Peter Parker, an ordinary teenager who became the face of a new era of superheroes, first appeared on the pages of Amazing Fantasy.

Paul Mario Day, the first vocalist of Iron Maiden and a legend of British heavy metal, has died30.07.25, 10:43 • 4294 views

World Breastfeeding Week

The whole world celebrates this week from August 1 to 7 to raise awareness among parents of infants and expectant parents about the benefits and advantages of breastfeeding. Also, during this week, it is explained why it is so important to support women who breastfeed their babies.

Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions30.07.25, 11:53 • 134998 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyCulture