Attack on Dnipro: 14 injured, enemy shelled the region with FPV drones and heavy artillery

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2666 views

A Russian drone attack in Dnipro resulted in 14 people being injured, including an 11-year-old girl. A multi-story building, private houses, and cars were damaged, and strikes were also recorded in other communities of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Attack on Dnipro: 14 injured, enemy shelled the region with FPV drones and heavy artillery

As a result of a Russian drone attack in the city of Dnipro, 14 people were injured, including an 11-year-old girl. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Vladyslav Haivanenko, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, balconies in a nine-story building and an extension to a private house caught fire.

Among the damaged are 6 cars

- stated Haivanenko.

He said that Vasylkivska and Zaitsevska communities of Synelnykivshchyna also suffered.

There are 2 wounded there. Fire engulfed 3 local homes. Emergency services brought it under control

- said the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA.

Also, according to him:

  • in Pavlohrad district, there were no casualties. Infrastructure and garages were affected;
    • the enemy continued to shell Nikopol region. FPV drones and heavy artillery struck the district center, Pokrovska, Myrivska, Marhanetska communities;
      • in Nikopol itself, a 41-year-old woman and two boys aged 14 and 16 were injured. They will recover at home. Infrastructure and a gas station were damaged.

        Recall

        On the night of Sunday, November 23, the enemy attacked Dnipropetrovsk region. Fires broke out in a high-rise building and a private house in Dnipro. A private house caught fire in Vasylkivska community.

        Vadim Khlyudzinsky

        SocietyWar in Ukraine
        War in Ukraine
        Dnipro