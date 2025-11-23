Attack on Dnipro: 14 injured, enemy shelled the region with FPV drones and heavy artillery
Kyiv • UNN
A Russian drone attack in Dnipro resulted in 14 people being injured, including an 11-year-old girl. A multi-story building, private houses, and cars were damaged, and strikes were also recorded in other communities of the Dnipropetrovsk region.
As a result of a Russian drone attack in the city of Dnipro, 14 people were injured, including an 11-year-old girl. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Vladyslav Haivanenko, informs UNN.
Details
According to him, balconies in a nine-story building and an extension to a private house caught fire.
Among the damaged are 6 cars
He said that Vasylkivska and Zaitsevska communities of Synelnykivshchyna also suffered.
There are 2 wounded there. Fire engulfed 3 local homes. Emergency services brought it under control
Also, according to him:
- in Pavlohrad district, there were no casualties. Infrastructure and garages were affected;
- the enemy continued to shell Nikopol region. FPV drones and heavy artillery struck the district center, Pokrovska, Myrivska, Marhanetska communities;
- in Nikopol itself, a 41-year-old woman and two boys aged 14 and 16 were injured. They will recover at home. Infrastructure and a gas station were damaged.
Recall
On the night of Sunday, November 23, the enemy attacked Dnipropetrovsk region. Fires broke out in a high-rise building and a private house in Dnipro. A private house caught fire in Vasylkivska community.
