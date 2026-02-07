$43.140.00
Attack on a dormitory for foreign students in Bashkortostan: there are wounded, swastikas drawn in blood on the walls

Kyiv • UNN

 • 178 views

In the city of Ufa, Bashkortostan, an attack occurred on a medical university dormitory where foreign students resided. The assailant left a swastika drawn in the victims' blood on the wall.

Attack on a dormitory for foreign students in Bashkortostan: there are wounded, swastikas drawn in blood on the walls

On Saturday, February 7, an attack occurred in Ufa, Republic of Bashkortostan, Russia, on a dormitory of the Bashkir State Medical University, where foreign students resided. The assailant left a swastika image on the wall, made with the victims' blood, UNN reports, citing Russian "media."

Details

According to preliminary data, six people were injured. One witness reported that an unknown masked young man came to the dormitory, started setting off firecrackers and threatening students, and then attacked them with a knife. The students barricaded themselves in their rooms and notified others in a WhatsApp chat.

Among the injured are four students, a child, and a police officer.

Warning, video 18+!!!

According to the Russian Investigative Committee, the detained assailant turned out to be a 15-year-old teenager.

During the arrest, the attacker resisted, resulting in two police officers sustaining stab wounds. In addition, the suspect also inflicted bodily harm upon himself. He is currently in a medical facility.

- the report states.

Recall

In September 2025, in the Voronezh region of Russia, a former student with knives and a hammer attacked a school. It was later revealed that the attacker had a mental illness.

Yevhen Ustimenko

