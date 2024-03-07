ATES guerrilla blows up a railway relay cabinet in russia

An agent of the ATES guerrilla movement carried out a sabotage operation in the moscow region, destroying a relay cabinet near a railway station.

This was reported by ATES, UNN reports.

Details

Members of the military guerrilla movement ATES carried out a sabotage operation in russia.

An agent of the guerrilla movement carried out a sabotage that led to the destruction of a relay cabinet near the Golovkovo railway station in the solnechnogorsk district of moscow region.

According to the information, this sabotage operation was aimed at damaging the infrastructure used by the occupying forces.

Our goal is to stop the putin regime's military supplies to the front line. This can be done by - ATES

