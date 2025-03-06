At the EU summit, a communiqué was adopted regarding support for Ukraine: what is known
Kyiv • UNN
26 EU member countries agreed on the text of the final communiqué regarding further support for Ukraine, with only Hungary not supporting the document. In the case of a Hungarian veto, two alternative courses of action were considered.
At the EU summit, a final communiqué was adopted regarding further support for Ukraine. The decision was only opposed by Hungary, reports UNN citing Euractiv.
"The text regarding Ukraine was agreed upon by 26 EU countries, but not Hungary," the message states.
Currently, the decision has not yet been made public.
We need the 17th package of EU sanctions against the Russian Federation - Zelensky06.03.25, 20:19 • 23532 views
Additionally
As previously reported, in the event of a Hungarian veto regarding Ukraine, two alternative options for action are being considered at the EU summit. The first - approval with a note of Hungary's disagreement, the second - a statement from the President of the European Council supporting all countries except those in disagreement.