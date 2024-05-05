At night, Russians attacked Kharkiv with "shaheds": 80 houses damaged, 6 civilians wounded

As a result of a nighttime attack by kamikaze drones in Kharkiv , 50 private and 30 apartment buildings were damaged. This was stated by Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov, UNN reports.

Details

The night was very difficult. We have six victims, including a child. In addition, 50 private and 30 apartment buildings were damaged. One thousand windows were smashed overnight alone - Terekhov said.

According to him, despite the holiday , utility companies are eliminating the consequences of the shelling - "closing circuits, inspecting roofs, connecting water, gas and electricity supply.

Recall

On Easter night, Russian forces attacked Kharkiv with kamikaze drones. The shelling injured 6 civilians, including three women, two men, and an 8-year-old girl.