At night, Russian troops attacked Kherson with attack drones - OVA

October 23, 08:21 PM • 8326 views
EU leaders postpone decision on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
October 23, 05:55 PM • 21402 views
Former MP Kormyshkina detained by Moldovan law enforcement
October 23, 05:35 PM • 23090 views
On Friday, blackouts will be in effect in a number of regions of Ukraine: how many queues will be without "light"
October 23, 02:19 PM • 25076 views
Imposing sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil: expert explained how it will affect the global oil market
October 23, 11:30 AM • 35458 views
Ukraine to face weather change tomorrow: forecaster predicts moderate rains and stormy winds
October 23, 11:05 AM • 28450 views
NBU maintained the key policy rate at 15.5%: explains it by supporting the foreign exchange market and savings amid inflation risks
October 23, 10:56 AM • 48547 views
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universities
October 23, 10:10 AM • 42363 views
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?
October 23, 09:45 AM • 37254 views
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumnPhoto
October 23, 09:30 AM • 13232 views
For the third month, the court cannot consider the appeal against the closure of the case against the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma: the lawyer named the reasonsPhoto
In Russia, Yana Suvorova, the administrator of the Telegram channel "Melitopol is Ukraine," was sentenced to 14 years in a penal colonyOctober 23, 05:35 PM • 4980 views
Bodies of fallen soldiers returned to Ukraine: General Staff reveals details of large-scale repatriationPhotoOctober 23, 06:31 PM • 7030 views
Russian fighter jets violated Lithuanian airspace: Nausėda called the incident a blatant violation of international lawVideoOctober 23, 06:44 PM • 2872 views
"Gift to Putin": Czech activists closed fundraising for "Flamingo" ballistic missile in two daysOctober 23, 07:02 PM • 5530 views
French President wrote a post in Ukrainian after meeting with ZelenskyyOctober 23, 08:36 PM • 3424 views
How to surprise guests on Halloween: five recipes for a terrifyingly delicious eveningPhotoOctober 23, 02:10 PM • 28674 views
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universities
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumn
October 23, 09:45 AM • 37251 views
"Shakhtar" - "Legia", "Samsunspor" - "Dynamo": announcement of the second round of the Conference LeaguePhotoOctober 23, 07:21 AM • 43792 views
"Don't spread betrayal where there is none": Anna Trincher got into a scandal because of a Russian-language bookPhotoVideoOctober 23, 03:24 PM • 17373 views
Cate Blanchett to receive "Icon Award" at Camerimage Festival: detailsOctober 23, 01:31 PM • 21928 views
Kim Kardashian celebrated her 45th birthday in London in two bold looks: photosPhotoOctober 23, 12:24 PM • 32288 views
Jacob Elordi hinted at the plot of the third season of "Euphoria": what he saidVideoOctober 22, 01:53 PM • 40628 views
Jennifer Lopez spends a fortune on witchcraft to get Ben Affleck back - MediaOctober 21, 04:48 PM • 60082 views
At night, Russian troops attacked Kherson with attack drones - OVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 96 views

On the night of October 24, Russian troops attacked Kherson with drones, causing a fire in the Dniprovskyi district. An 80-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man suffered blast injuries and thermal burns.

At night, Russian troops attacked Kherson with attack drones - OVA

On the night of October 24, the Russian army attacked Kherson with drones. As a result of the shelling, a fire broke out in the Dniprovskyi district. An 80-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man were injured. This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration (RMA), according to UNN.

In the Dniprovskyi district, a Shahed-type UAV hit a high-rise building. A fire broke out. An 80-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man were injured.

- the report says.

According to the Kherson RMA, both sustained blast injuries and thermal burns. The victims were taken to the hospital by ambulance for medical assistance.

On the night of October 21, Russian troops struck the Korabelnyi district of Kherson with Shahed drones. As a result of the attack, three people were hospitalized.

Ukrainian defenders debunked fake news about the capture of the Ostriv microdistrict in Kherson23.10.25, 11:33 • 2742 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
Technology
War in Ukraine
Shahed-136
Kherson