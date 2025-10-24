At night, Russian troops attacked Kherson with attack drones - OVA

On the night of October 24, the Russian army attacked Kherson with drones. As a result of the shelling, a fire broke out in the Dniprovskyi district. An 80-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man were injured. This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration (RMA), according to UNN.

In the Dniprovskyi district, a Shahed-type UAV hit a high-rise building. A fire broke out. An 80-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man were injured. - the report says.

According to the Kherson RMA, both sustained blast injuries and thermal burns. The victims were taken to the hospital by ambulance for medical assistance.

Recall

On the night of October 21, Russian troops struck the Korabelnyi district of Kherson with Shahed drones. As a result of the attack, three people were hospitalized.

