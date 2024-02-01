At least 27 Crimeans killed in war against Ukraine since the beginning of the year - Krym.Realii

Since the beginning of 2024 at least 27 Crimeans have died in the war against Ukraine in the rf army. About it write Krym.Realii referring to the data of human rights activists "Crimean episode", reports UNN.

Details

It is also reported that at least four other Crimean natives were captured.

According to human rights activists, every third person who died in January 2024 was a resident of Sevastopol. The second place in the number of fatalities in geographical terms is occupied by Saksky district, where four cases were recorded.

In addition, at least two cases each were recorded in Bakhchisaray district and Alushta.

However, the published data only approximate the picture. The experts of the "Crimean episode" note "a significant decrease in information about the deaths of private military companies, which previously recruited mainly prisoners to their units.

Thus, of the 27 dead, 12 were contract workers, 6 were mobilized, another 6 without an established status and only two were associated with PMCs. - reported human rights activists.

Optional

Crimean.Reality journalists managed to establish the identities of more than 574 dead Russian military personnel from Crimea and Sevastopol. The Russian side does not officially publish data on casualties.

Recall

The Ukrainian presidential representative in Crimea, Tamila Tasheva, earlier announced the number of Crimeans drafted into the Russian army. According to her office, since the beginning of the annexation of Crimea, the occupation authorities have conscripted 44,500 local residents into the Russian army. At the same time, the Russian so-called Crimean authorities opened about half a thousand criminal proceedings for "evasion" of conscription.