At least 10 people die in a hotel fire at a ski resort in Turkey

Rescuers are fighting the flames and smoke that engulfed the 11-story building.

Transmits UNN with reference to Anadolu Ajansı and Bagimsiz.

At about 03:30, a fire broke out at the Grand Kartal Hotel, one of Turkey's largest ski resorts in Kartalkaya (a ski resort in northwestern Turkey. Located in the Bolu province in the Keroglu Mountains - ed.), a fire broke out at an altitude of 2200 meters.

At least 10 people were killed in the incident.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said that at least 32 people were injured.

Ski instructor Necmi Kepçetutan, who was staying at the hotel at the time of the fire, spoke about the first moments of the disaster on Turkish TV.

Kepçetutan said the flames were spreading to the outer facade and there was a great atmosphere of panic.

There were 150 employees and 150 visitors inside, although there was no clear information about this. According to the city administration, about 237 guests were staying at the hotel.

Kepchetutan also said:

As there was thick smoke inside, people were shouting through the windows: “Save us”. We pulled out 20-25 people.

Television footage showed several fire trucks surrounding a burned-out hotel at the foot of the ski slopes, with white sheets tied together and hanging from one top-floor window.

AddendumAddendum

A fire brigade arrived and conducted firefighting operations at the hotel. Interior Minister Ali Erlikaya said on X that more than 250 rescuers assisted in the incident.

An accident in Turkey: 30 cars collided