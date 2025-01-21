At least 10 people die in a hotel fire at a ski resort in Turkey

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 101672 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 102501 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 110484 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 113102 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 134841 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104417 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 137689 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103843 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113489 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117019 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122349 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 78019 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 117403 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 51630 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 54229 views
At least 10 people die in a hotel fire at a ski resort in Turkey

At least 10 people die in a hotel fire at a ski resort in Turkey

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31237 views

A large-scale fire broke out in an 11-story hotel in the ski resort of Kartalkaya in Turkey. At least 10 people were killed, 32 injured, and about 237 guests were evacuated from the building.

Rescuers are fighting the flames and smoke that engulfed the 11-story building.

Transmits UNN with reference to Anadolu Ajansı and Bagimsiz.

At about 03:30, a fire broke out at the Grand Kartal Hotel, one of Turkey's largest ski resorts in Kartalkaya (a ski resort in northwestern Turkey. Located in the Bolu province in the Keroglu Mountains - ed.), a fire broke out at an altitude of 2200 meters.

At least 10 people were killed in the incident.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said that at least 32 people were injured.

Ski instructor Necmi Kepçetutan, who was staying at the hotel at the time of the fire, spoke about the first moments of the disaster on Turkish TV.

Kepçetutan said the flames were spreading to the outer facade and there was a great atmosphere of panic.

There were 150 employees and 150 visitors inside, although there was no clear information about this. According to the city administration, about 237 guests were staying at the hotel.

Image

Kepchetutan also said: 

As there was thick smoke inside, people were shouting through the windows: “Save us”. We pulled out 20-25 people.

Television footage showed several fire trucks surrounding a burned-out hotel at the foot of the ski slopes, with white sheets tied together and hanging from one top-floor window.

AddendumAddendum

A fire brigade arrived and conducted firefighting operations at the hotel. Interior Minister Ali Erlikaya said on X that more than 250 rescuers assisted in the incident.

An accident in Turkey: 30 cars collided

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
turkeyTurkey

