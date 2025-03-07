At Chernobyl, rescuers eliminated the consequences of a Russian drone strike
Kyiv • UNN
Emergency responders from the State Emergency Service eliminated the consequences of a Russian drone strike on the Arch of the new safe confinement at Chernobyl. The radiation background remains normal, however, the damage to the structure requires further investigation.
Today at 12 o'clock, this smoldering process as a result of the Russian UAV strike has been stopped. The radiation situation remains unchanged, and the State Emergency Service unit will continue to be on duty.
Reported by UNN citing the press service of the Ministry of Environmental Protection.
The emergency situation at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant has been eliminated.
Svetlana Grynychuk, Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources:
On February 14, around two o'clock in the morning, the Russians attacked the arch of the new safe confinement with a drone carrying a high-explosive warhead over the destroyed fourth reactor of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant. After the fire was extinguished, the filler of the protective shell of the NSC arch continued to smolder.
Supplement
The head of the Ministry of Environmental Protection emphasized that in the next period, it will be necessary to conduct a "qualitative analysis of the damage to the NSC arch and restore its functionality."
Ukraine will receive 400 thousand euros for research on the damage to the Chernobyl shelter after the UAV attack.
Ukraine will receive 400,000 euros for research into the damage to the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant shelter after the UAV attack04.03.25, 11:59 • 32944 views