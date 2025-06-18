Assistants of educators in special kindergartens are to be granted additional leave

$41.530.01
48.020.05
ukenru
Top 20 most enviable bachelors in Ukraine: who made the list?
Exclusive
11:40 AM • 10982 views
Top 20 most enviable bachelors in Ukraine: who made the list?
Exclusive
09:18 AM • 33765 views
Trump Fled Responsibility: Political Scientist on the Results of the G7 Summit for Ukraine
08:06 AM • 74474 views
The Rada has adopted the law on multiple citizenship in its entirety
Exclusive
June 18, 06:55 AM • 50871 views
How to save savings in the face of currency fluctuations: economist's advice
June 18, 03:00 AM • 67981 views
June 18 declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv for those killed in the Russian attack
June 17, 04:49 PM • 99198 views
Ukraine condemns WHO official's visit to Russia - Radutskyi
June 17, 10:46 AM • 219637 views
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 17, 06:29 AM • 223379 views
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
June 17, 05:57 AM • 200425 views
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
June 16, 07:28 PM • 229041 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
3m/s
43%
748mm
Popular news
13 enemy UAVs attacked Zaporizhzhia: the consequences are devastating (video)June 18, 03:39 AM • 18863 views
Russian strike on Kyiv: death toll rises to 21June 18, 04:45 AM • 85490 views
Flights to tourist Bali canceled after volcano eruption in IndonesiaJune 18, 05:19 AM • 9788 views
The ARMA reform is to be: The Rada supported the bill in the second reading 09:07 AM • 35570 views
The US will decide the fate of the war between Iran and Israel in the coming days - ABC News11:20 AM • 19402 views
Publications
Last in line: which EU countries still use Soviet aircraft and why it is important for UkraineJune 17, 03:35 PM • 139881 views
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy MenuJune 16, 09:40 AM • 367223 views
"Full stuffing" for UAH 2.8 million: ARMA wants to update the fleet with a top Hyundai at the expense of taxpayersJune 16, 09:34 AM • 412319 views
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM • 410785 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 479717 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mikhail Fedorov
Narendra Modi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Israel
Iran
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tinder launches new Double Date featureJune 17, 03:09 PM • 85524 views
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 143878 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 155269 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosenJune 16, 09:17 AM • 214371 views
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 118981 views
Actual
The Washington Post
Financial Times
The New York Times
MiG-31
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Assistants of educators in special kindergartens are to be granted additional leave

Kyiv • UNN

 • 96 views

The government has established the duration of the annual additional leave for assistants of educators in special kindergartens. The leave will be 7 or 14 calendar days depending on the developmental characteristics of the children.

Assistants of educators in special kindergartens are to be granted additional leave

Assistants of educators in special kindergartens plan to be granted an additional annual leave, the government's representative in parliament Taras Melnychuk reported on the corresponding decision of the Cabinet of Ministers on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"The duration of the additional annual leave for assistants of educators of special kindergartens (special groups in preschool education institutions) has been established...", - Melnychuk reported.

What is proposed

The duration of additional leave for educators' assistants working with children is proposed:

  • with functional sensory difficulties, involving limitations of hearing or visual functions, functional physical or motor difficulties, functional speech difficulties, with socio-adaptive difficulties, - 7 calendar days;
    • with intellectual difficulties or complex developmental disorders, - 14 calendar days.

      These provisions, as indicated, apply to assistants of educators of special groups in preschool departments of schools and other legal entities and individual entrepreneurs working in the field of preschool education.

      By collective agreement and/or employment contract, a longer duration of additional annual leave may be established for such employees, according to the report.

      The Ministry of Education has provided clarifications regarding the salaries of kindergarten teachers 22.05.25, 11:11 • 2018 views

      Julia Shramko

      Julia Shramko

      SocietyEducation
      Tesla
      $
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      .
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      S&P 500
      $
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      ,
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      Brent Oil
      $
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      .
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      Gold
      $
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      ,
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      Gas TTF
      $
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      .
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9