Assistants of educators in special kindergartens are to be granted additional leave

Assistants of educators in special kindergartens plan to be granted an additional annual leave, the government's representative in parliament Taras Melnychuk reported on the corresponding decision of the Cabinet of Ministers on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"The duration of the additional annual leave for assistants of educators of special kindergartens (special groups in preschool education institutions) has been established...", - Melnychuk reported.

What is proposed

The duration of additional leave for educators' assistants working with children is proposed:

with functional sensory difficulties, involving limitations of hearing or visual functions, functional physical or motor difficulties, functional speech difficulties, with socio-adaptive difficulties, - 7 calendar days ;

; with intellectual difficulties or complex developmental disorders, - 14 calendar days.

These provisions, as indicated, apply to assistants of educators of special groups in preschool departments of schools and other legal entities and individual entrepreneurs working in the field of preschool education.

By collective agreement and/or employment contract, a longer duration of additional annual leave may be established for such employees, according to the report.

