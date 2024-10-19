ASC, outpatient clinic and post office in one building: a new administrative center was built in a village in Kyiv Oblast thanks to Hungarian partners
Kyiv • UNN
A new administrative center that combines an ASC, a medical clinic, and a post office has been opened in Kyiv Oblast. The project was implemented with the support of Hungary and will serve 3.5 thousand people from the surrounding villages.
A newly constructed multifunctional administrative buildinghas been opened in the village of Syniak, Bucha district, Kyiv region. Three institutions are located in one building - an ASC, a medical outpatient clinic, and a post office. Their services will be available to 3.5 thousand people, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv RMA.
The new administrative center was opened by Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the Kyiv RMA, together with Oleksiy Kuleba, Deputy Prime Minister for Recovery, Levente Modjor, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, Viktor Mykyta, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office, and Anatoliy Fedoruk, mayor of Bucha.
"Our international partners, the Hungarian Ecumenical Relief Service, helped us implement the project. Everything was funded by Hungarian taxpayers. The center will be attended by residents of Syniak and the neighboring villages of Chervone, Rakivka, Voronkivka," said Ruslan Kravchenko.
The facility was built in 19 months, has an area of over 500 square meters, and is fully accessible to people with disabilities.
The outpatient clinic is equipped with modern medical equipment and will be staffed by a family doctor and a nurse who will provide primary care.
The ASCs will register the place of residence, issue certificates, provide social and legal services, etc.
"I am grateful to our friends who are helping to restore Kyiv region and bring our people back home. It is important not only to restore the housing destroyed by the Russians, but also schools, kindergartens, hospitals, and create jobs," added the head of the Kyiv RMA.