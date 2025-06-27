As long as sanctions exist, they somehow deter Russia from attacking Europe - Yermak

Russia is not yet attacking European and NATO countries because sanctions against Moscow are working. This was stated by the Head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, during the press conference "Fair Play: How to Make Sanctions Work," a correspondent of UNN reports.

Details

As long as sanctions exist, they somehow restrain Russia from... because they have such plans to start a war against Europe, against NATO countries, after Ukraine... And the only thing that can restrain them is the heroic struggle of our Ukrainian nation, and secondly, these are sanctions. I can say that today European partners and Americans realize this. The position of the United States is also undoubtedly important. - Yermak said.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy enacted the NSDC decision of June 27 on sanctions. The sanctions are directed against more than 50 Russian individuals and over 30 organizations.