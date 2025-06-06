As a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine, 80 people were injured, 4 died - Zelensky

In Ukraine, a total of 80 people were injured as a result of the massive Russian attack, and four more died. This was announced by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during a video address, reports UNN.

Today, rescue and emergency work continued all day in various regions and cities of ours. Ternopil, Lutsk, Kyiv and the region, Poltava region, Khmelnytsky region, Lviv region, Chernihiv region, Odesa region, Sumy region. In total, 80 people were injured – everyone was provided with assistance. Unfortunately, there are dead - Zelenskyy said.

According to the President, as of now, four deaths are known – in Kyiv and in Lutsk. People may still be under the rubble.

The SES has suspended emergency rescue operations in the Solomyanskyi district of Kyiv for the night

The dead in Kyiv are rescuers who arrived at the scene after the first strike and, unfortunately, were killed by a repeated Russian strike. Danylo Skadin, Andriy Remennyi and Pavlo Yezgor are firefighters-rescuers of the 18th State Fire and Rescue Unit. A cynical Russian strike on ordinary cities. More than 400 drones, more than 40 missiles. A significant part was shot down. But not all - the President summarized.

