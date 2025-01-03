As a result of an enemy attack on Kyiv, UAV wreckage falls in Holosiivskyi district
Kyiv • UNN
Wreckage of enemy UAVs has fallen in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv as a result of the attack. According to the KCMA and Mayor Klitschko, no fire broke out, and the crash site is being examined by the relevant services.
Details
KCMA reports that, according to preliminary data, the attack resulted in the fall of debris in the Holosiivskyi district.
There is no fire in the Holosiivskyi district, where the wreckage of the UAV fell. Services are examining the site,
Recall
In Kyiv, the air defense system was activated due to an attack by enemy UAVs. Enemy "chessmen" were spotted in seven regions of Ukraine, including Kyiv.