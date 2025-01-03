As a result of an enemy attack on Kyiv, UAV wreckage falls in Holosiivskyi district

As a result of the attack by Russian drones, the wreckage of a UAV fell in the Holosiivskyi district of the capital. This was reported by KCMA and Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, UNN reports.

Details

KCMA reports that, according to preliminary data, the attack resulted in the fall of debris in the Holosiivskyi district.

There is no fire in the Holosiivskyi district, where the wreckage of the UAV fell. Services are examining the site, - Mayor Klitschko said.

Recall

In Kyiv, the air defense system was activated due to an attack by enemy UAVs. Enemy "chessmen" were spotted in seven regions of Ukraine, including Kyiv.