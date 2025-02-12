Artificial intelligence may inhibit human cognition and harm critical thinking skills - study

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 25974 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 67044 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 90780 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 110423 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 87134 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 120589 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101776 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113154 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116795 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 155535 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 100321 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 71164 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 41199 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 100744 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 65901 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 110423 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 120589 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 155535 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 146002 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 178259 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 65901 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 100744 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134997 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136904 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165054 views
Artificial intelligence may inhibit human cognition and harm critical thinking skills - study

Artificial intelligence may inhibit human cognition and harm critical thinking skills - study

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27647 views

A study by Microsoft and Carnegie Mellon University has shown that overconfidence in AI impairs people's cognitive abilities. A survey of 319 IT professionals revealed a direct correlation between confidence in AI and a decrease in critical thinking.

People are losing their thinking skills by relying on artificial intelligence. If used incorrectly, technology can lead to cognitive decline. This is stated in a study by Microsoft, UNN reports .

Details

Artificial intelligence raises many questions and concerns, and a new study by Microsoft and Carnegie Mellon University confirms the need for caution, indicating that AI may atrophy human cognition.

If used improperly, technology can lead to cognitive decline that should be preserved

- the researchers write.

The study involved more than 300 IT professionals

The study surveyed 319 information technology workers or employees who process data or information.

The goal is to find out how confident they are in the capabilities of artificial intelligence and how critically they have thought when using artificial intelligence to complete tasks.

Critical thinking has been defined as falling into one of six categories: knowledge (memorizing ideas), comprehension (understanding ideas), application (applying ideas to the real world), analysis (contrasting and connecting ideas), synthesis (combining ideas), and evaluation (evaluating ideas).

The surveyed intelligent workers used AI, such as ChatGPT, at least once a week and gave 936 examples of how they used AI at work, ranging from fact-finding to text summarization.

Meta, Microsoft, and Alphabet plan to spend $228 billion amid AI investments07.02.25, 09:53 • 28461 view

They mainly used critical thinking to establish clear clues, refine the clues, and verify the AI's answers to external sources.

Through their analysis, the researchers found that artificial intelligence can increase efficiency, but at the same time, AI disrupts cognition.

It was also determined that the more confident people were in the AI's ability to complete the task, the fewer critical thinking skills they used. People who were confident in artificial intelligence left the critical thinking to ChatGPT instead of doing it on their own and strengthening their cognitive abilities.

EU to invest 200 billion euros in artificial intelligence development - von der Leyen11.02.25, 15:08 • 27325 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Technologies
chatgptChatGPT
european-unionEuropean Union
microsoftMicrosoft

