EU to invest 200 billion euros in artificial intelligence development - von der Leyen

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 28981 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 70130 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 93929 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 111315 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 89047 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 121200 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101881 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113167 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116803 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 156007 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 100748 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 74462 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 45036 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 101433 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 70584 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 111315 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 121200 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 156007 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 146447 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 178677 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 70584 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 101433 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 135169 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 137067 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165199 views
EU to invest 200 billion euros in artificial intelligence development - von der Leyen

EU to invest 200 billion euros in artificial intelligence development - von der Leyen

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27326 views

The European Commission plans to attract 200 billion euros of investment in the development of artificial intelligence. 150 billion will come from the private sector, and 50 billion will be raised through the InvestAI initiative.

The EU plans to initiate investments in the development of artificial intelligence worth 200 billion euros. This was stated by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen at the Artificial Intelligence Action Summit. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the European Commission.

Finally, computing power requires immediate substantial financial capital from both the public and private sectors. In this context, I welcome the European AI Champions Initiative, which pledges €150 billion from suppliers, investors and industry. Today, I can announce that with our InvestAI initiative, we can top it up with €50 billion. In this way, we aim to mobilize a total of €200 billion for AI investments in Europe. We will focus on industrial and mission-critical applications. This will be the largest public-private partnership in the world to develop reliable AI 

- the statement reads.

Recall 

During the Artificial Intelligence Summit, French President Emmanuel Macron said that Europe should accelerate the development of AI, as it determines the future independence of countries.

He also noted his intention to make France “the leading country in Europe in terms of artificial intelligence”

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the WorldTechnologies
european-commissionEuropean Commission
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
franceFrance
europeEurope
ursula-fon-der-liaienUrsula von der Leyen

