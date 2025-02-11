EU to invest 200 billion euros in artificial intelligence development - von der Leyen

The EU plans to initiate investments in the development of artificial intelligence worth 200 billion euros. This was stated by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen at the Artificial Intelligence Action Summit. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the European Commission.

Finally, computing power requires immediate substantial financial capital from both the public and private sectors. In this context, I welcome the European AI Champions Initiative, which pledges €150 billion from suppliers, investors and industry. Today, I can announce that with our InvestAI initiative, we can top it up with €50 billion. In this way, we aim to mobilize a total of €200 billion for AI investments in Europe. We will focus on industrial and mission-critical applications. This will be the largest public-private partnership in the world to develop reliable AI - the statement reads.

During the Artificial Intelligence Summit, French President Emmanuel Macron said that Europe should accelerate the development of AI, as it determines the future independence of countries.

He also noted his intention to make France “the leading country in Europe in terms of artificial intelligence”