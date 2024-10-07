Arsonists of military vehicles detained in Sumy and Kyiv regions

Men who set fire to military vehicles were detained in Sumy and Kyiv regions. Three men acted on the instructions of representatives of the Russian Federation and for a monetary reward. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, UNN reports.

Details

Three men were reportedly served with a notice of suspicion of intentional destruction of property by arson. Two of them are also charged with obstructing the lawful activities of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and other military formations.

According to the investigation, in September 2024, a resident of Bila Tserkva agreed to the proposal of a representative of the Russian Federation to set fire to a car belonging to a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The suspect received the order through a messenger. He was promised to be paid for the "work". To carry out the work, he engaged an accomplice, to whom he provided false information about the alleged staging of the car arson to obtain insurance benefits.

The accomplice made a flammable liquid and set fire to the soldier's car at night. He filmed his actions on his cell phone.

The SBU also exposed a resident of Sumy who, while looking for a job on Telegram, agreed to a customer's offer to set fire to military vehicles for a monetary reward. To fulfill this task, the suspect set fire to the car of an Armed Forces serviceman parked in the yard of a high-rise building at night. The car burned to the ground, and the fire also spread to neighboring vehicles - two more civilian cars were damaged.

Law enforcement officers detained the men. Pre-trial restraints in the form of detention without bail have been imposed on all suspects.

