Armed man detained near Trump rally in California
Kyiv • UNN
Law enforcement officers detained a 49-year-old man with a loaded weapon near the venue of Donald Trump's rally. The suspect was released on bail, and the incident did not affect the security of the former president.
Near the venue of Donald Trump's rally in California, law enforcement officers detained an armed man. This was reported by AP, UNN reports.
Details
According to the information, 49-year-old Wem Miller was arrested on suspicion of possessing a loaded firearm and a large-capacity magazine without a license.
After his arrest, Miller was taken to a detention center for interrogation, and later released on bail of $5,000. The man is due to appear in court on January 2, 2025.
The department noted that the incident did not affect Trump's security during the rally.
