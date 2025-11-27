$42.300.10
03:25 PM
December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health
02:27 PM • 19949 views
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
02:21 PM • 14954 views
Ukrainian and American delegations to continue joint work on peace agreement at the end of the week - OP
02:12 PM • 21324 views
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
01:37 PM • 17013 views
Court resumes criminal investigation against NBU chief lawyer Oleksandr ZymaPhoto
12:53 PM • 12733 views
Ukraine managed to remove the point about "full amnesty" from the US peace plan - Stefanishyna
12:37 PM • 16572 views
From gambling to medicine: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 1Photo
November 27, 11:46 AM • 11701 views
In Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, and Donetsk Oblast, the most difficult situation with electricity supply – Ukrenergo
November 27, 11:04 AM • 11513 views
11 new routes and hourly service between Lviv and Kyiv: new train schedule to be launched in December
November 27, 08:20 AM • 14052 views
Germany is developing a secret plan in case of war with Russia - WSJ
Armani prepares to announce new board of directors after founder's death: fashion empire undergoes management reboot

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

Armani SpA is close to announcing a renewed board of directors after the death of Giorgio Armani. The presentation of the new board could take place as early as Friday.

Armani prepares to announce new board of directors after founder's death: fashion empire undergoes management reboot

Giorgio Armani SpA is close to announcing a revamped board of directors as the company continues its restructuring following the death of legendary designer Giorgio Armani. According to sources familiar with the situation, the presentation of the new board could take place as early as Friday, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

Anonymous Bloomberg sources, who asked not to be named due to the private nature of the process, note that the company is working to ensure the continuity of brand management. A representative for Armani declined to comment on the upcoming appointments.

Who will inherit the Armani empire: the succession plan remains a mystery05.09.25, 21:07 • 12547 views

After the designer's death in September at the age of 91, his heirs, led by partner and company chairman Leo Dell'Orco, sought to maintain continuity in leadership. Last month, Giuseppe Marsocchi, a brand veteran with 23 years of experience, was appointed CEO.

The current board of directors includes Dell'Orco, Marsocchi, and Vice President Silvana Armani, who heads women's design. Other members of the family-oriented board include Yoox founder Federico Marchetti, Giorgio Armani's sister Rosanna Armani, nephew Andrea Nicola Camerana, and niece Roberta Armani. Such data is contained in fresh documents filed with the Milan Chamber of Commerce.

Unexpected turn: Armani bequeathed to his heirs to sell the fashion house or take it public12.09.25, 14:41 • 3730 views

Luxury market analysts are particularly watching who will receive the initial 15% of the company's shares – this was the founder's will. His will mentions three industry giants among the priority potential buyers: L'Oreal SA, which has a license for Armani products until 2050; eyewear manufacturer EssilorLuxottica SA; and the luxury brand group LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE.

Armani fined 3.5 million euros for misleading claims about ethical responsibility03.08.25, 00:09 • 6153 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Brand
Bloomberg L.P.