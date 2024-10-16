Archangel Michael bas-relief to be returned to the National Museum of History of Ukraine after 42 years
The Archangel Michael bas-relief will be returned to the National Museum of History of Ukraine after 42 years of storage in the Kyiv City History Museum. The artifact will be a key exhibit in the exhibition dedicated to the 125th anniversary of the museum.
The Kyiv City Commercial Court ordered the return of the Archangel Michael bas-relief to the National Museum of History of Ukraine, which owns it. This was reported by the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications, UNN reports.
The ministry said that this year the historical museum is preparing to celebrate the 125th anniversary of its foundation and is planning a number of anniversary events. Among them is the exhibition project "Who is like God? The Image of the Archangel Michael in National History and Culture." One of its key exhibits is the Archangel Michael bas-relief. The concept and thematic and exposition plan of the exhibition envisages this.
The Ministry of Culture also reminded that in 1982, when the Museum of the History of Kyiv was created, the new institution was temporarily given an artifact that was related to the past of the Ukrainian capital. In March 2024, the agreement on its temporary storage in this Museum, concluded in 2019 and 2020, expired.
About 1.7 million cultural artifacts are located on the territories of Ukraine temporarily occupied by russia. Minister of Culture Mykola Tochytskyi announced that he is working with partners to identify and return the stolen property.
