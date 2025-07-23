$41.770.05
Appropriated almost 750,000 hryvnias for repairs: school director in Kyiv received suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3120 views

The director of the Kyiv Children and Youth Sports School "Kozak" has been notified of suspicion of embezzling almost 750,000 hryvnias of budget funds. The funds were appropriated during the major renovation of the school premises by entering false information into the acts of completed works.

Employees of the Podilsky District Prosecutor's Office in Kyiv have notified the director of the communal institution "Complex Children's and Youth Sports School "Kozak"" of suspicion – he is suspected of stealing almost 750,000 hryvnias during repairs. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

Details

This educational institution is subordinate to the Department of Youth and Sports of the Kyiv City State Administration and is located in the Desnianskyi district of Kyiv. According to the investigation, the head of the children's and youth sports school entered into an agreement with a contracting organization for major repairs of the school premises.

The works were not fully completed, and false information regarding the cost of repair works and materials used was entered into the act of completed works. The investigation established that this crime was committed by a group of persons in prior conspiracy for mercenary motives. The suspect himself, knowing the real state of affairs, signed the repair documentation.

Then the contractor was transferred money according to the signed acts. The total amount of damages caused to the capital's budget is almost 750,000 hryvnias.

The suspect's actions fall under Part 4 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Appropriation, embezzlement of property or seizure thereof by abuse of official position, by prior conspiracy by a group of persons, on a large scale under martial law). The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for a term of five to eight years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years.

Recall

In Kyiv, the District Administrative Court opened proceedings on the lawsuit of the Podilsky District Prosecutor's Office regarding the emergency condition of the building at Yaroslaviv Val Street, 27 – the so-called "house with a bread shop".

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyKyivCrimes and emergencies
Kyiv City State Administration
Kyiv
